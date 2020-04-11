Hope Gospel Mission holds curb-side Easter dinner

Each year, Hope Gospel Mission holds a free dinner available to everyone in the community during Easter weekend.

The dinner includes ham, potatoes, green beans, rolls and a dessert. Normally, the event is a chance for Hope Gospel Mission to connect with those in need in-person. But Saturday, it was to-go only due to social distancing. Hope Gospel Mission Community Relations Director, Brett Geboy said even though they had to adjust how people got their meal, it is important that they offer a hot meal to everyone.

'This year is a little different, because of the whole Coronavirus thing,” he said. “We are doing curbside pick-up and we've had over 100 cars already come through and we're giving away an average of three or four meals per car. We just want to bless people and be a resource to the community and see that they get food."

Geboy said Hope Gospel Mission made enough food for about 500 meals and gave out almost 475 meals to 137 cars in two hours.