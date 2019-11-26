Hope Gospel Mission prepares for Thanksgiving dinner

Volunteers are spending the day preparing a Thanksgiving Day meal ahead of Hope Gospel Mission's community dinner.

The free event will take place on thanksgiving from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hope Gospel Mission's Hope Renewal Center for Men.

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner is free to everyone and will feature turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and much more.

The preparation was moved up one day due to the incoming storm.

No reservations are needed.

A free shuttle service will be provided every 30 minutes from 11:00am to 1:30pm from the sojourner house.

This is the 20th year that Hope Gospel Mission has held this dinner and this will be the first year in its new facility.

They suggest people do arrive early to get their seats.

