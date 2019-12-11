Hope Gospel Mission prepares for annual Christmas dinner

Christmas is two weeks from today, and volunteers are busy preparing for a community Christmas dinner this Saturday.

Hope Gospel Mission is once again inviting families to attend its annual Christmas community dinner.

The nonprofit says the dinner is free and available to anyone in the community.

Hope Gospel expects to serve more than 300 people this Saturday and

Before the meal, there will be a brief program with music and sing along Christmas carols.

They will be serving ham, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, and lots of desserts.

Organizers say the meal allows the community to come together and create new friendships.

Something different this year is the location, the dinner will be at the new location off Mercantile Drive.

"We've been doing this Christmas meal for, 13 years now,” said Hope Gospel Mission Community Relations Director, Brett Geboy. “We have many volunteers that come in and prepare ahead of time all week long. It’s open to anyone in the community that wants to come and enjoy a Christmas meal. We invite people to come and have food, fellowship, and a good time."

The dinner is this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hope Renewal Center for Men located at 2650 Mercantile Drive.

No reservations are needed.