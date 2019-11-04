Hope Gospel Mission seeking volunteers,items for winter months

The Hope Gospel Mission Shelter in Eau Claire says with the winter months arriving, they are always looking for volunteers.

Volunteers are needed for cooking for the homeless and the poor, sorting donations, driving residents and more.

Hope Gospel Mission says this year, lots of volunteers have already signed up to help out with the Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, but one area where they have a need is donations of warm clothing.

Brett Geboy, Hope Gospel Mission Community Relations Director, says "we also during this time of year have a lot of people bring in socks, hats, coats for winter. We just had a donation today where someone made a bunch of hats and we do have a lot of requests for those during the cold months."

Geboy says that donations of all size ranges are appreciated.

To find out more information on how you can get involved, click here.

