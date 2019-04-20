Hope Gospel Mission serves up Easter dinner

It’s time for friends and family to gather for their Easter celebrations but to make sure nobody gets left out, a local organization is stepping up.

Which means it's time for the annual Hope Gospel Mission Easter dinner. "We are busy and we're hopping and there is people coming in the door left and right, said Sandi Polzin, the executive director at Hope Gospel Mission.

For nearly 20 years Hope Gospel Mission has been serving up an Easter feast for the Chippewa Valley complete with ham, potatoes, vegetables, a roll and dessert. "The joy, energy, love the commitment watching people serve together, you can see my eyes going back and forth, I am so excited,” Polzin added.

On Saturday, they served more than 300 meals but to make all of those plates possible, it took nearly 100 volunteers. One of those volunteer is Patrick Hanson who was leading the group in the kitchen. “For me this is a huge blessing, this is one of the biggest things, serving other people in my life that i can do,” said Patrick Hanson, a volunteer.

As much as he enjoys serving up the meal, he says volunteering at the Easter dinner is a time he enjoys sharing his faith. “We celebrate the crucifixion and tomorrow the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ and we try to do and emulate what he did and that's to be giving of ourselves,” Hanson said.”That's what myself and other volunteers do is why try to come in and give of ourselves and give back to the community in a way that normally we wouldn't be able to do."

But for all of the volunteers, the donors and the those who they are serving it is a time to come together and celebrate. “Fellowship is very important, fellowship, relationships, bonding, and time to build and time to be with your neighbor and be a good neighbor, friend and family member,” Polzin said. “We want to keep people together."

