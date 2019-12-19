Hope Renewal Center for Women & Children will open soon

After a few finishing touches, the Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children will be ready to open. Months of work and more than 2000 volunteer hours have come to a close on phase two of the Campaign of Hope project.

Up until this point, Hope Gospel Mission was only able to provide a place for men to stay. For the first time, the new center will offer safe and stable homes for single women with children who are struggling with homelessness and addiction.

The Hope Renewal Center has accommodations for 11 women and their children in addition to 14 single women. The facility not only provides a safe and warm place to stay but educational services, areas for crafts, outdoor patio and play areas.

There are a few little things left to finish up before the end of the year and they can officially open up. Thursday, they will be celebrating with an open house and ribbon cutting at 2320 Frank Street in Eau Claire. The public is invited to attend the celebration from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

