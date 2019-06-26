Hope Village builds tiny houses for the homeless

Hope Village is helping to rebuild lives in Chippewa Falls by providing shelter in tiny houses located in churches around the city.

Hope Village was founded in 2016 when the Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition was looking for a solution after the city’s homeless shelter closed in 2014.

“We came up with a number of ideas but this one kind of stuck,” says Mike Cohoon, a pastor at Landmark Christian Church and founder of Hope Village. “It seemed like the fastest and easiest way to do it so we built a house and it kind of took off from there.”

Since 2016, the volunteer-run group has built eight tiny houses in the area. There are two at Landmark Christian Church, two at Chippewa United Methodist Church, two at Trinity United Methodist Church and two at Chippewa Valley Bible Church.

Though the housing is meant to be temporary, Cohoon says people have stayed anywhere from four days to eight months.

“As long as people are trying to make progress forward we are willing to house them until they get back on their feet and find permanent housing,” Cohoon says.

The village also provides mentors and life coaches to help the guests get back on their feet. They provide the guests with a “secured living plan”.

“It helps them find an income that's sufficient for permanent housing, helps them get reconnected with health services whether it be physical or mental or spiritual health and then we help them find permanent housing,” Cohoon says.

The houses do not have running water but residents have access to the showers at the YMCA as well as the facilities inside the churches. Guests are provided with a stocked fridge and a microwave, toaster, frying pan and coffee pot for cooking.

The tiny houses cost about $5,000 and are built with the help of volunteers as well as monetary donations and donated supplies and building material.

Cohoon says he is happy with the community’s response to the project.

“It's just surprising to see how people have gotten behind it, how many volunteers we have had and how many donations we get,” Cohoon says. ”I’m a pastor so I see it as an act of God, that God's behind it and just supplying the volunteers and funds we need.”

The tiny houses hold up to three people but Hope Village is currently constructing a family sized unit which can hold up to six people. Since this unit is larger than the others, Cohoon estimates it will cost between $7,500 and $10,000.

In the future, Hope Village wants to have a community of 12 tiny houses in downtown Chippewa Falls.

Hope Village is holding a benefit this Friday at the new Riverfront Park with three bands, inflatables and food trucks.

Hope Village is always looking for donations and volunteers. If you would like to contribute or apply for a tiny house click here.

