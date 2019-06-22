A local therapy center wasn't horsing around Saturday in an effort to raise money for free therapy for veterans and their families.

Dozens gathered in Eau Claire for the 9th Annual Horsepower for Veterans motorcycle run at Trinity Equine Center. The event included a silent auction, a free breakfast and a chance to meet some of the therapy horses. A local vet says without the help provided by trinity - he may not be here.

“The horses were nervous, I was nervous, everybody was nervous. But, I knew that is was that, or death basically,” says Tyler Slabey, United States Marine Corps veteran. “I had to do something and if I didn't, I don't know where I would be today."

Officials say the Horsepower for Veterans event is their largest fundraiser of the year, but the real reason for the event is to reach out to those seeking help. Trinity Equine provides free therapy programs to veterans, their spouses and their children.