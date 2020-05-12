Hospitals noticing patients putting off symptoms of fatal conditions, hospital visits because of COVID

Local hospitals are noticing patients are ignoring signs of fatal conditions, because of the coronavirus.

Marshfield Clinic says they have noticed patients coming into their emergency room that should've come in much earlier for conditions like a heart attack, stroke and more.

This follows a national trend that suggests patients are concerned about being exposed to COVID-19, so they are putting off seeking medical attention until symptoms become severe and more life threatening.

Emergency Physician with Marshfield Clinic says it's important to not ignore early signs of possibly fatal health conditions.

Marshfield Clinic Medical Director Eric Rogers says, "The concern is that people may be ignoring or putting off these symptoms that can be very worrisome, possibly to their own detriment. We want to make sure that people understand that we are taking every possible step that we can to mitigate the risk of transmission during the COVID era."

Marshfield Clinic is making sure that they are taking extra precautions to minimize exposure risks, such as constantly cleaning equipment and making sure patients are in separate rooms.

