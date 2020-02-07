Hot Air Affair floats into Hudson this weekend

Over the next few days, if you are in the Hudson area, you will want to keep your eyes on the skies.

The annual Hudson hot air affair is in going on and filling the ski with hot air balloons. For more than 30 years this tradition has continued in the community.

The family friendly event includes activities such as an evening torchlight parade, craft fair and of course, hot air balloon launches.

"Not every day you get to go up to a hot air balloon, they are huge, you would never believe how big they are until you see one up close, the other part I really really like is all of the community involvement, all the support from the local businesses and people coming together to support this great community event,” said Michelle Webb, the president of the Hudson Hot Air Affair.

The Hudson hot air affair runs today through Sunday with a whole bunch of activities planned. For more information click here.

