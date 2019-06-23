Hot air balloon crashes, knocks down several in crowd at Mo. festival

Updated: Sun 1:33 AM, Jun 23, 2019

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA/CNN) - Celebrations briefly turned to screams at a hot air balloon festival in Missouri when one of the balloons made a hard landing in the middle of a crowd.

The Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration committee says one little girl suffered minor injuries from the incident, but the event continued as planned. (Source: KHQA/CNN)

Video shows several people knocked to the ground by the basket of a hot air balloon as it tried to land Saturday evening at the festival, part of the city of Hannibal’s bicentennial celebrations.

The Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration committee says one little girl suffered minor injuries from the incident.

One man said his mother was knocked down by the balloon basket and suffered a cut to her hand but is otherwise OK.

A firetruck and ambulance were witnessed on scene, but Marion County Dispatch says the all-clear was given early on and police didn’t need to respond because it was considered a minor incident.

The event continued as planned, and further events are still scheduled.

Copyright 2019 KHQA, Ryan Lionberger, Morgan Jones, Sandra Jo via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus