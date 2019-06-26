Hot weather increases chances for pavement buckling

As temperature and humidity are starting to pick up, drivers should be aware of pavement buckling when driving.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says that pavement buckling is most common during the first few heat waves of the season. Weather changing from cool to very hot causes the pavement to expand.

WisDOT recommends that you slow down and scan the road carefully while watching for traffic and roadside workers. The 511 Travel Information system will have the latest updates on any incidents or delays.

Drivers are also encouraged to report serious pavement issues by calling 911.

