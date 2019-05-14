New hotels, bulletproof vests and over-the phone CPR: a busy night for Eau Claire City Council

The Eau Claire City Council's meeting Tuesday night will be met with a busy agenda.

The fate of the Clarion Hotel and former Green Mill restaurant in Eau Claire was in the hands of the council Tuesday night.

The council voted to approve a three-phase development plan to demolish the existing buildings to build two four-story hotels, and a commercial building with three parking lots serving the five-plus acre area.

Also presented to the council was the Eau Claire Police Department's need to replace existing body armor.

The council voted unanimously on the authorization to apply for a Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant from the US Department of Justice, Office of Justice Assistance Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Finally, on Tuesday night the council was met with a decision to accept a grant aiding training for 911 dispatchers to assist callers with CPR over the phone.

The council voted unanimously to accept a $12,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to the Eau Claire Police Department.