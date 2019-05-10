House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns

President Donald Trump addresses the press on vetoing a congressional resolution that rescinds his national emergency declaration at the U.S. Mexico border, Photo Date: 3/15/2019 / Photo: C-SPAN / (MGN)
Updated: Fri 4:03 PM, May 10, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat has issued subpoenas for six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns, giving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig a deadline of next Friday to deliver them.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued the subpoenas Friday, days after Mnuchin refused to comply with demands to turn over Trump's returns. Mnuchin told the panel he wouldn't provide Trump's tax records because the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose," as Supreme Court precedent requires.

Neal is reminding the two Trump appointees in a Friday letter that federal law states that the IRS "shall furnish" the tax returns of any individual upon the request of the chairmen of Congress' tax-writing committees. He says Ways and Means "has never been denied" a request.

