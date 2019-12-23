House committee raises prospect of more impeachment articles

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking before he signs the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. It was announced on Monday that additional articles of impeachment may be recommended against the president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Updated: Mon 2:50 PM, Dec 23, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House Judiciary Committee is holding open the possibility of recommending additional articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

It says that will depend on the testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn. A judge last month directed McGahn to comply with a subpoena and testify.

A federal appeals court argument is scheduled to hear arguments next week on whether McGahn can be forced to testify.

The Democratic-led Judiciary Committee says in a court filing Monday that it may recommend additional articles of impeachment depending on any testimony that McGahn provides.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
