A house is damaged after a late night fire on Eau Claire's northside.

Crews responded to the home at 3027 Eddy Lane just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The Eau Claire fire department says when they arrived, flames could be seen coming out of the attached garage and attic of the home.

Crews quickly put out the flames, but the house has about $55,000 in damage. No one was hurt, but a pet died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.