Duplex damaged in late night fire

A duplex is severely damaged after a late night fire in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says crews were called to the scene at 5576 Normandale Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Inside the home, firefighters found a working fire in the kitchen of a single-story residential duplex. The fire extended from the kitchen into the attic. 19 firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire, and it was brought under control within 40 minutes.

There were no reported injuries, but an estimated $75,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department was assisted by the Eau Claire Police Department, and Xcel energy.