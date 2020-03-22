House fire in Spring Brook Township leaves one dead

A house fire in Spring Brook Township Sunday afternoon left one person dead.

The Dunn County 911 center received a call around 12:55p.m. on Sunday with reports of a house fire on County Road E.

There were six people in the house when the fire started and five people made it out safely and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

One person was unable to make it out of the house and died.

This fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office as crews are still on scene looking into the cause of the fatal fire.

