House fire in the town of Leon

A fire broke out at a home in the 6900 block of Kate Avenue in the town of Leon on Sunday afternoon around 12:53 p.m. according to the Sparta Area Fire District.

Chief Mike Arnold says the cause of the fire is electrical in nature.

Arnold says when crews arrived the back of the house was on fire with fire spreading to the attic and roof area.

Both occupants of the home along with a pet cat were able to escape and no injuries have been reported.

The department says the unplowed driveway made it difficult for crews to get to the fire and had to use an all-wheel drive engine to get up the hill near the house.

The department was on scene for three hours. Several agencies in addition to the Sparta Area Fire District assisted in putting out the fire along with a “good Samaritan with a snow plow truck”.

The home is insured and the American Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.

