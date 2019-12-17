House members discuss the final impeachment vote

Updated: Tue 4:18 PM, Dec 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (Gray DC)-- The House of Representatives will vote this week on whether to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the fourth president in history to face the vote.

The roll call vote 23-17 recorded by the clerk after the House Judiciary Committee approved the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The House Judiciary Committee voted on two articles of impeachment against the president: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Committee voted to approve the articles along party lines.

The full vote in the House is expected to also fall on party lines, with the Democratic majority voting to impeach President Trump. If he is impeached in the House, the case will move to a trial in the Senate.

Gray DC's team spoke to members of the House about how they plan to vote and their thoughts on the impeachment of President Trump.
