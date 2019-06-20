House panel releases transcript of Hope Hicks interview

Hope Hicks testifies behind close doors before the House Judiciary Committee / Souce: CNN
Updated: Thu 4:59 PM, Jun 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has released a transcript of its interview with former top White House adviser Hope Hicks.

You can view the transcript here.

Hicks on Wednesday refused to answer questions related to her time working for President Donald Trump, following orders from White House lawyers. The interview frustrated Democrats who hoped to get more information about several episodes that special counsel Robert Mueller reviewed for obstruction of justice.

The White House declared that Hicks was "absolutely immune" from discussing her time working at the White House because of separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.

Democrats said they plan to take the administration to court on that claim. They said the White House blocked Hicks from answering questions 155 times.

