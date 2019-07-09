Houses burglarized, officials asking for information on suspects

Firearms, frozen venison and other items were stolen in Kickapoo burglaries.

A male and a female suspect damaged doors to gain entry to two houses in the Town of Kickapoo.

According to Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened between the evening hours of July 2 and the morning hours of July 3.

The two houses were on Prestegard Road and Peterson Road.

Vernon County Crime Stoppers, along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public help.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip.

The contact information to submit a tip is, 608-637-8477, www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers.

