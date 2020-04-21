How COVID-19 is impacting mental health

Being in isolation for a long period of time can have a negative impact on those who have mental health conditions.

When Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order was issued last month, most mental health support groups were forced to cancel in-person services.

"It is very important to have that and to be able to talk and to share what you are going through with other people,” said John Berge of The Wellness Shack in Eau Claire.

And those who live alone, may have been starting to feel isolated.

"Regardless of whether or not you have a mental health condition already, social isolation obviously means you are isolated and it can increase your anxiety and can increase your depression,” said HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Behavioral Health Social Worker Lydia Deering.

"The cravings are starting to hit me again just from the lack of me being in touch with people,” Berge said. “I am able to get outside, but I don't have that intense face to face relationship with people now."

But The Wellness Shack adapted to the change so they could continue to serve those who needed support.

"We determined we would need to shut down but we didn't want to eliminate all of our services,” said Robert Schrader of The Wellness Shack. “We have kept staff employed so we can answer the phone and set up our groups online so we can continue to function even without the physical center."

And being a peer-run support group, they understand how important it is to have someone to talk to when they are feeling alone.

"I can tell them that we understand, we do, we understand because we have been there,” said Sarah Heebink of The Wellness Shack.

"We are available from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and we are going to have people answering the phones if somebody needs someone to talk to,” Schrader said.

If you are feeling isolated and would like to talk to someone, you can contact The Wellness Shack Monday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at 715-855-7705.