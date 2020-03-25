How Eau Claire Police will be enforcing 'Safer at Home' order

Eau Claire Police say they will be enforcing the "Safer at Home" order issued by Gov. Evers.

Lieutenant of Police Ben Frederick says the department’s primary focus will be on education and officers will not be conducting random traffic stops or checkpoints to see if people are leaving their homes. You will not need paperwork to leave your house and they will not be asking for paperwork.

People who are violating the order, such as having a non-essential business open for customers, having large gatherings or eating inside a restaurant will be education on the Safer at Home order.

The order does grant law enforcement to arrest individuals violating the order.

For the full plan, please see under related documents