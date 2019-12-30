How places of worship prepare for active threats

Cedarbrook Church Lead Pastor Kyle Gunderson had the same thought as many church leaders when he heard the news of a shooting at a Texas church this past weekend.

"Just begin to think of the worst that could happen," says Gunderson.

He has been with Cedarbrook Church for nine years.

When Gunderson began, security wasn't high on his list of priorities.

"Even six, seven years ago this wasn't really a thought in our mind at all. And so as soon as some of these places of worship threats started happening, we just began to say how can we offer a layer of safety and protection and security," he explained.

About five years ago, the church began looking at their security and three years ago partnered with Applied Countermeasures Group.

ACG primarily works with places of worship on how to respond to active threats, medical emergencies, and more.

"You have people that are doing very, very well in life that are very influential people in the community to people who are just down on their luck who are looking for an opportunity to connect with Christ and rehabilitate," explains ACG President Dave Skinner. "And when you mix a diverse population together under one roof, sometimes you raise the risk that's associated with that."

After identifying the risk points in the Cedarbrook building, the church formed what they call a safety and security team.

"Once we identify them and we create the team, we then train that team on how to appropriately respond to emergency situations," said Skinner.

More than 600 community members go to Cedarbrook Church each Sunday.

According to Gunderson, if people don't know a security team was in place, they would never notice.

But it has brought a lot of comfort to his staff.

"I think the greatest piece has been for our staff team, our pastors in particular, to be able to feel confident that we have a team of people around us who are well-trained, who are well-resourced to be able to add a layer of protection to our church," said Gunderson.

A small price to pay for safety and peace of mind at a place of worship.