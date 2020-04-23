How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting individuals with disabilities

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships all across the nation. but one group it is really impacting is individual with disabilities.

Jason Endres lives in Eau Claire with his wife and they both use wheelchairs.

He and his wife depend on workers coming to their home to help with everyday chores and personal care.

Since the pandemic, workers have stopped coming over and now they are having trouble getting groceries delivered.

"We are afraid we can't keep up with the hygiene to the CDC’s standards and may be infected all because our workers can't help us."

In Wisconsin more than 85,000 people rely on in-home personal care, home health and many other services to stay in their own homes and out of medicaid funded institutions.

