Take Sunday's wintry weather and turn it into a tasty treat! Snow ice cream is a very easy-to-make and delicious activity for the whole family.

You'll need:

6 cups of fresh snow

1 cup of milk

1/2 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

Mix the milk, sugar and vanilla together in a separate bowl, then pour it over the snow and mix together.

Enjoy on its own or add your favorite ice cream toppings for a yummy snack!