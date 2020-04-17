How to avoid the Quarantine 15

We have all heard of the "Freshman 15" when it comes to weight gain in college but right now there is a new concern for all Americans known as the "Quarantine 15". So how can you keep the pounds off during the pandemic?

Laura Brockway the center director at Livea in Eau Claire has some tips!

Self-care and stress management are so important right now. Keep your mind occupied – start a garden, color, read books, puzzles and meal prep (look up healthy recipes)

Know your stressors- being able to identify your stressors is one step closer to overcoming them! Paying attention to circumstances that lead us into stress eating can help us better prepare for a similar instance in the future. We are then able to know what will trigger us before we experience the negative effects on our health.

Ask for help: there’s no shame in asking for a hand if you’re feeling overwhelmed! Reach out to a trusted friend or family member and talk about how you’re feeling or even talk about a happy memory together. Sometimes just hearing the voice of a loved one is enough to brighten our moods.

Practice mindfulness: Yoga and meditation are great exercises to help us calm our minds. When our minds are calm, we are able to make smarter and healthier decisions for ourselves. Slowing down when we eat and being more present when we are eating is another way to practice mindfulness that directly relates to food.

Eat intuitively: we also like to refer to this as being aware of our eating cues. Intuitive eating means listening to your body vs being impacted by outside stimuli to determine if we should eat. Practicing intuitive eating means that we are getting more in touch with when our bodies are satisfied and when we are actually hungry instead of seeking comfort. For more on intuitive eating/eating cues check out our blog post titled: “Am I Hungry, or Am I Feeling?”

When you visit the grocery store, it’s important to pick up fresh fruit, veggies and protein.

Shop the perimeter of the store first to find fresh options, as the center aisles are typically filled with processed food and unhealthy choices.

Purchase items that will last a little longer such as apples, oranges and squash. Choose frozen vegetables over canned as they contain more nutrients. Other healthy recommendations include Greek yogurt, whole grains, brown rice and sweet potatoes.

Make a plan before you go to the store! You can find healthy recipes on our website, livea.com. You can choose your meals for the week and put together a grocery list so you know exactly what to buy at the store! You can also order groceries for curbside pickup at many local grocery stores.

Don’t snack on junk food out of boredom. Choose healthy options that will leave you feeling satisfied longer!

