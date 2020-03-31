How to remain mindful during the coronavirus pandemic

If coronavirus has been causing you stress, there's a tool that may be able to help.

According to mindfulness expert Ann Brand, mindfulness is a practice that is designed to keep you in the present moment. It interrupts racing thoughts and helps to alleviate stress and anxiety. One practice is to take deep breaths, and another is to ground yourself by noticing things you can touch, feel, and see.

“The breath is directly connected to our nervous systems so anytime we engage the breath and pay specific attention to the sensation of our body breathing it’s gonna help us move from that fight or flight part of our nervous system into the rest and digest part of our nervous system where we feel more calm and steady and are better able to face whatever situations are arising,” says Brand.

Mindfulness is a simple practice that can yield results with just one time or continued practice.

