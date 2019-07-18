How to stay cool at Rock Fest

Temperatures are expected to reach near 90 in the coming days, and for people heading to Rock Fest, safety can become an issue in this heat.

Festival organizer, Wade Asher, says that the safety of its fans is the top priority.

"We have plenty of water everywhere,” Asher said. “We have watering stations everywhere to keep people hydrated and so on and so forth. We have a lot of shade areas, so all of our side stages are shaded. So there is a lot of different shade areas to keep people protected."

Watering stations are available all over the festival grounds, and are free, including the showers!

"We have hundreds and hundreds of showers all over the campgrounds where they can go and get cooled off as well,” he said.

Festival goers say they are also making efforts to stay cool and hydrated.

"Well, number one thing, get to the shade and get something to drink because yesterday when we were here it was up to 100 degrees,” said attendee Oscar Sexauer.

"Not only do we both have a can of SPF 70 spray on sunscreen,” said festival goer Kristopher Jackson. “We have a liter and a half of water here, and we’ve got another liter here and we're just going to hydrate and pace."

Festival organizers had one last message for festgoers before the event went into full swing on Thursday.

"Stay hydrated, stay cool, have a good time, and just respect each other,” said Asher.

Rock Fest will wrap up this Saturday with the main headliners of Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson.

