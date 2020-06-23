UPDATE: Hudson Police deem suspicious package as safe

Officials have deemed the suspicious package safe.

Law enforcement says the package was a military style ammunition container with wires.

The container was deemed full of miscellaneous materials and never presented a threat to the community.

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU)--The Hudson Police Department have identified a suspicious package to be a potential threat at the Republican Party campaign office.

The call was reported Tuesday, June 23 around 8:54 a.m.

Law enforcement have evacuated people and created a safety perimeter.

Police say they are working with several other agencies in securing the situation.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.