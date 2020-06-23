UPDATE: Hudson Police deem suspicious package as safe

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU)-- Officials have deemed the suspicious package safe.
Law enforcement says the package was a military style ammunition container with wires.
The container was deemed full of miscellaneous materials and never presented a threat to the community.
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU)--The Hudson Police Department have identified a suspicious package to be a potential threat at the Republican Party campaign office.
The call was reported Tuesday, June 23 around 8:54 a.m.
Law enforcement have evacuated people and created a safety perimeter.
Police say they are working with several other agencies in securing the situation.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
The investigation is ongoing.