Hudson man killed after St. Croix Co. crash

A Hudson man has now died from his injuries after a crash in St. Croix County.

The crash happened March 27 on State Highway 35 in St. Joseph Township around 11 p.m.

Deputies say 35-year-old Brian Foster was passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed, went into the shoulder, and hit the guardrail. Foster’s car then went airborne and landed back on the guardrail and hit a tree.

Deputies say Foster was not wearing a seatbelt and died at a hospital on Thursday from his injuries. Deputies say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

