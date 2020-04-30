Huebsch Services donates 8,000 N95 face masks

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment has been a needed resource that is in short supply. Huebsch Services recognized this need early on and made a commitment to use the company’s connections throughout the world to source N95 masks.

This week, Huebsch Services donated 8,000 N95 face masks to the communities Huebsch calls home – Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties in Wisconsin and Dakota County in Minnesota. The emergency management teams in these counties can identify the areas of greatest need for this personal protective equipment and distribute the N95 face masks to medical personnel and first responders throughout the local communities.

“Helping others is at the core of what we do at Huebsch,” says Fourth Generation President and CEO Jim Vaudreuil. “Thank you to all the first responders and medical personnel in our communities. We hope this donation helps you to be protected as you continue to care for our communities.”

In addition to the donation of 8,000 N95 face masks, Huebsch has also been producing fabric face masks for its employees and continues to support the Mask Beez community face mask initiative in the Eau Claire area. To date, Huebsch has picked up, laundered, and then delivered 11,429 new fabric face masks back to the medical community through the Mask Beez program.