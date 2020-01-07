Human remains from 1982 Barron County cold case identified, death ruled as homicide

Decomposed human remains that were first found in 1982 in Barron County have been identified as a White Bear Lake man.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the remains have been identified as Kraig King of Minnesota and his death is being ruled as a homicide. Next of kin has been notified.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation and the DNA Doe Project worked together to identify the remains that were found Sept. 21 of 1982.

Fitzgerald says back in 1982, loggers found a pile of clothes in the woods on private land about 100 yards from a tree line near Highway 25, four miles north of Ridgeland.

Autopsy reports the deceased was a white male between 19 and 22 years old. Weighing 180 to 195 pounds and was around 5’8. It is estimated the time of death was April to May 1982 and the manner of death was homicide.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help as the investigation of King’s homicide continues. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the department at 715-537-3106.

Barron County is working with the DNA Doe Project to identify remains that were discovered on Dec. 3 of 2017. Officials do not believe the two cases are connected.

