Human-sized jellyfish spotted off English coast

Posted:

(CNN) - Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, terrifying images emerge from the deep.

A diver was stunned when she spotted the human-sized blob off the southwestern coast of England, near Cornwall. (Source: Dan Abbott/Wild Ocean Week/CNN)

No, it’s not Jaws, or any other shark. But a sting from a jellyfish this big might hurt more than a bite from a great white.

A diver was stunned when she spotted the human-sized blob off the southwestern coast of England, near Cornwall.

It’s called a barrel jellyfish.

They are the largest species of jellyfish in British seas, but seeing one this big is very rare.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus