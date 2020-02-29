Human trafficking advocacy group holds forum in Altoona

Fierce Freedom, a group dedicated to educating the public about human trafficking, held a forum Sunday in response to the Altoona superintendent’s arrests and allegations of child sex trafficking that happened earlier this month.

The group’s goal is to give individuals, organizations and communities the tools and skills they need to help end human trafficking once and for all.

Fierce Freedom warns that children are most susceptible to predators online.

“If you’re scared as parents yourself and you’re meeting with your kid… if you can take a breath and calm yourself, a little bit first it’s going to create a safer environment for that kid” Amanda Casey, the survivor advocate for Fierce Freedom, told WEAU 13.

More often than not, children are told not to tell anyone about the things they are being put through, Casey said.

To be better protected, parents should keep building better bonds with their children, and talk to them often, Fierce Freedom advocates said.

For those with tips about human trafficking or are being trafficked, the group urges individuals to call the human trafficking tip line at 1 (888) 373-7888.

