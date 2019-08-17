Hundreds of people walk to raise money for Huntington's Disease

More than 200 people gathered in Carson Park on Saturday for the 5th annual Eau Claire Team Hope Walk & 5K.

The annual event raises money for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America to benefit people impacted by the disease in Wisconsin. This year the event raised $15,000 of its $20,000 goal.

“It helps families with support, helps families in need of having someone coming into the home and whatever families need," says Becky Carter, a member of the Hope Walk committee. “Some of it also goes towards finding a cure because there is no cure for Huntington’s disease.”

Carter says many of the people walking on Saturday are impacted by Huntington’s or are at risk for the disease.

“It’s a community and we feel really blessed,” Carter says. “We have teams coming back year after year and we always have new ones joining us as well.”

There are five Hope Walks throughout Wisconsin in Eau Claire, Fox Valley, Appleton, Milwaukee and Madison.

About 30,000 Americans have Huntington’s disease and more than 200,000 Americans are at risk of inheriting the disease, according to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

To learn more about Huntington’s disease or to donate to the cause click here.

