Hundreds of thousands of trees being planted in Jackson County

This week the Black River State Forest is creating new life.

As part of a spring tradition, the Department of Natural Resources is planting trees across 250 acres of the forest.

"If we want to affect how this property is going to look in the long term, you can't hardly do anything more important than plant a tree. 50 years, at least, these trees are going to stand here," said Forester at the Black River State Forest Jennifer Boice.

Each acre can hold around 1,000 trees, which means more than 250,000 trees are being planted this week.

Most of the trees being planted are a species known as jack pine.

One of the reasons the jack pine tree is planted at the Black River State Forest is that the DNR is one of only a few organizations willing to plant the species, because it takes a lot of time and resources.

"Very specific wildlife are associated with jack pine that won't live in other habitats," says Boice. "And so this dry, sandy soils that we have out on this part of the state forest are really a good mix for these hearty tree that we can grow here."

Besides the natural benefits trees can provide, such as aesthetic beauty and oxygen, Boice says the DNR also harvests around 1,000 acres worth of trees each year to turn into lumber and paper.

"We're doing it in such a way that we'll always have those available. So we have a wide variety of ages of trees on the property here so that we'll always have young trees, middle age trees and old trees. And as we continue to harvest it will just kind of continue that cycle," said Boice.

The jack pine trees that are planted this week will grow to be up to 65 feet high and are native to the northern portion of America, as well as Canada.