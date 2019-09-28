Hundreds of volunteers work to clean up tornado debris

Saturday was the fourth full day of cleanup in the Town of Wheaton, after a destructive EF3 tornado rolled through Tuesday night.

More than 300 people arrived at the Wheaton Fire Department to help in any way they could – from picking up debris, to preparing many lunches.

"It's whoever needs help, whatever means they need help with,” Elk Mound School District superintendent Eric Wright said to WEAU 13 News on Saturday. “That's our role is to help and provide support – whether its branches, picking up garbage, cleaning farmers' fields ... anything. We'll do whatever they ask us to do."

Wright said he arrived near the tornado touchdown, soon after it rolled through – narrowly missing his school facilities.

“Just driving through it was pure shock and I was scared - praying that everyone was okay and no one was injured,” he said. “You know, you never expect this to happen to your community. I think the township has done a tremendous job. Everyone is coming together, working to make sure everything is still going on as normal as possible in these situations and providing support for everyone.

"Elk Mound is such a wonderful community. It doesn't matter what community it is. People come together to support each other and I would hope that everyone - and it's been showcased this week - all the people from not just Elk Mound but surrounding communities have common and provided support. That's what we do, is help each other."

Recovery work will continue Sunday. If you want to help and 18 years of age or older, officials ask for you to meet at the Wheaton Fire Station on 38th St., starting at 9 a.m. A valid driver's license is required at registration.