Hundreds pack veteran's funeral in Lincoln, Nebraska

The people of Lincoln came together Monday morning to honor one of their own.

Dale Quick in his Army uniform.

About 300 people poured into Roper & Sons chapel in south Lincoln for the funeral of Dale Quick. The 91-year-old veteran passed away on June 13th.

The public quickly filled the main sanctuary at Roper & Sons, and an overflow room also filled up. Quick received a full military honors funeral.

"Dale was quite the character. He was either very ornery or stubborn. He loved his coffee and he would yell it to you 'coffee, cream no sugar!' every single time, it didn't matter how many times I got him a cup of coffee," hospice nurse Barb Dethelfs said.

"He was never mean he was always funny. He always had a big smile, especially when you talked to him about the ladies. I asked him if he was a ladies man one time and he had a big old grin on his face."

Both Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Sen. Ben Sasse were in attendance.

Roper & Sons asked for people to come to the unclaimed veterans funeral to make sure he received the recognition he deserved.

After Quick died a little over a week ago, Roper & Sons found out he had no living relatives and they made the decision to try and spread the word to get as many people as possible to honor him.

The president said after the 91-year-old died, he discovered that he served in the United States Army for seven years and was a Korean War Veteran.

Quick planned his funeral back in 1988 and gave the funeral home two numbers for his brother and sister who lived in Kansas.

Now with no living relatives, the president said they wanted to make sure he was honored the way he deserved.

"The response has been absolutely phenomenal, so we're very proud. It's about honoring a veteran, someone who served our country as long as he did,” said Tom Roper.

After the funeral, Quick will be buried at the Fairview Cemetery next to his wife.