Hundreds participate in ALS Walk & Wheel-A-Thon in Chippewa Falls

Hundreds of people hit the pavement to raise funds and awareness for ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The annual ALS Walk and Wheel-A-Thon fundraiser took place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

The walks benefits the ALS Support Group of Northwest Wisconsin.

The group provides resources to people and their families impacted by ALS, including a loan closet and grants to help pay for equipment.

Around 300 people participated in the event, including Mike Bonn of Durand who led this year's walk.

"I'm here with all my family and friends. I'm really proud to have them all here to support the ALS Walk to raise money for this incurable disease," said Bonn.

The fundraiser also included a silent auction. Organizers expected to raise around $20,000.