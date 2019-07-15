Hundreds participate in Wausau chalkfest

More than 500 artists participated in the 16th annual Chalkfest Wausau event held on the 400 Block of downtown. Although the event started Saturday morning and ended on Sunday, many participants are already preparing for next year.

“We’ve had people who have participated in this art competition since they were 11-years-old,” explained Amy Frolik, Chairperson for the Chalkfest Wausau. “Now they are in their 20s and we have seen them grow as an artist.”

Every year the event draws hundreds of people to the Wausau area. Several people come to witness the plain gray sidewalk be turned into a huge colorful masterpiece.

Participating artist are able to vote for their top five favorite art pieces. Those with the top ten votes will be acknowledged on Sunday evening. Those with the top five votes will be featured artist for next year’s Chalkfest.

“A lot of people have complimented us on how beautiful our portrait turned out and how realistic it looks. It makes us feel really good about our art,” added Faith Fehrman who participated throughout the last four years.

The event wraps up Sunday evening and the art will remain on the 400 Block until Tuesday or until it rains.