Hundreds plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin

Sunday at Half Moon Beach in Eau Claire, more than 200 people jumped into the frigid water for the annual Special Olympics Wisconsin Polar Plunge.

WEAU’s own Justus Cleveland was the MC for the event and reporter Jonathan Fortier was a judge of the costume contest. Special Olympics Wisconsin Regional Director of Development Mai Xiong says the event is one of the largest fundraising events for Special Olympics.

“It raised over 1.3 million dollars last year to support our 10,000 athletes in the state of Wisconsin,” Xiong says. “Here in our region alone, in 17 counties we have over a thousand athletes. What we do here in Eau Claire really impacts our athletes.”

Xiong says the Polar Plunge is a bucket list item for many people. If you didn't make today's jump but would like to donate or volunteer, click here.

