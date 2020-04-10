Hunger Task Force creates Friday Food Drives to help collect canned goods

The Hunger Task Force announced a new initiative to collect much needed food.

Starting April 17 Food Drive Fridays will take place in three locations throughout Onalaska and La Crosse.

The food bank provides for seven counties and says its extremely low on canned goods.

With no Stamp Out Food Drive happening this year, it hopes the community will take advantage of this opportunity.

All Food Drive Fridays will be following CDC guidelines.

"Everybody's going to be practicing social distancing," said Shelly Fortner, the executive director of the Hunger Task Force. "The volunteers will be gloved and masked and basically it's a very easy food drive to do. It's going to be drive-up, folks don't have to leave their car. Volunteers will help get that and everybody's well protected."

The Food Drive Fridays will take place starting next week and continue every Friday through the end of May.

The Hunger Task Force says its seen an increase in people having a need for food and anticipates that need to grow.

Friday Food Drives are from 11 am to 1 pm at the following locations:

--Valley View Mall parking lot (by former Macy’s location), 3800 Hwy 16, La Crosse

--Downtown La Crosse: La Crosse County Parking lot behind the Courthouse & Law

Enforcement Center, 333 Vine St, La Crosse

--Southside La Crosse: Big Lots parking lot located at 3960 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse