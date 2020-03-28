Huntsinger Heights neighborhood creates chalk challenge

The kids of Huntsinger Heights near Eau Claire have created a chalk challenge for their neighborhood.

“I just really like quotes and I like to spread cheer so I just thought I might do this while we have to have social distance from each other,” Natalie says.

The challenge started with Natalie, who spread the competition to her siblings.

“I did one, Ethan did one, and Abby did one, and so we had a competition to see who won and we started doing all this,” she says.

The challenge quickly spread, and now the whole neighborhood is decorated in quotes to help people get through this hard time.

“So I chose this because I could not go to disney world so I chose a walt disney quote,” says Avery, who also participated in the challenge.

The neighborhood hopes they inspire others to spread cheer even while they're isolating.

“We want to spread kindness because there's a lot going on right now,” said Elise and Grace.

