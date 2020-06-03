FEMA adapts hurricane season plans, response amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Wed 6:06 PM, Jun 03, 2020

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA is adapting its protocols and guidelines for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Planning and response are changing at the local, state and federal levels. Alana Austin interviews FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor about some of those new dynamics.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor discusses the planning and response of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season amid the coronavirus crisis. (Source: FEMA)

