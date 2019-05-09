Husband arrested for homicide of missing Brown County woman

The husband of a missing Brown County woman has been arrested for 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says James Prokopovitz, 73, was booked into the Brown County Jail late Wednesday on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Perjury.

Prokopovitz's girlfriend, Kathryn Friday, was arrested on charges of Perjury and Obstructing an Officer.

Prokopovitz and Friday are appearing before a Brown County Judge this afternoon. Action 2 News is there and will update this developing story.

Victoria Prokopovitz has been missing since April 25, 2013. She disappeared from her home at 5118 Kunesh Road, leaving behind her cell phone, identification and purse.

James Prokopovitz reported her missing the next day.

In 2015, Action 2 News obtained an unsealed search warrant and learned that state and local authorities searched the home Victoria Prokopovitz rented with James. In order to receive legal permission to search the property on Kunesh Road, investigators had to lay out their case in the search warrant. The final page spells out clearly that authorities believe "... there is a reasonable inference that Victoria Prokopovitz... is a victim of foul play such as homicide and/or kidnapping."

In the warrant, a family member described the relationship between James and Victoria as "up and down." The family member said that James Prokopovitz was "physically and verbally abusive."

James Prokopovitz initially told investigators that he believed his wife had killed herself. In a later statement, he said that he believed "someone picked her [Victoria] up."

The warrant said investigators seized 38 items from the search, including computers, hard drives, and swabs of blood.

James Prokopovitz told investigators that he had started seeing Kathryn Friday about a month after Victoria's disappearance. He said that he and Kathy "talk about this all the time."

MORE: Search warrant suggests foul play in Prokopovitz case

Four years ago, Action 2 News reporter Sarah Thomsen spoke with James Prokopovitz on the phone. At that time, he told us he would have let investigators in without a warrant, but wouldn't say anything further.

"Over 100 people were interviewed and extensive searches were conducted," says the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Charges have been forwarded to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

Under Wisconsin law, Perjury is defined as when someone under oath makes a false statement which the person does not believe to be true. That charge is sometimes based on statements made in secret John Doe court hearings.

Action 2 News has been reporting on the disappearance of Victoria Prokopovitz since she went missing in 2013. Victoria's daughter, Marsha, has become a voice for families of missing people. Each April, Marsha Loritz holds a missing person awareness event. She's also behind the non-profit Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc.

