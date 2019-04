Hy-Vee grocery store said they have signed a purchase agreement for the former Kmart in Eau Clarie.

Hy-Vee officials told WEAU 13 News on Friday they cannot specify at this time what type of offerings will be included at the location, but they did confirm that it will be a grocery store.

There's no word yet on any timeframe.

There are currently three Hy-Vee locations in Wisconsin, all are in the Madison area.