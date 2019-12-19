Hygiene kits created for students in need

Volunteers at a local hospital loaded up vans full of items for students in need.

The hygiene kits were loaded up by volunteers at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

The kits were filled with items like toothbrushes, shampoo, hair brushes, bandages, and soap that hospital colleagues personally donated.

The kits will now be donated to the Chippewa County Homeless School Site program.

Mary Pengra, Western Wisconsin volunteer director says, "Our hospital, they really do live the mission and when you see how many kits they themselves put together and brought them in so we could donate them to the schools, the coordinators what they do then once they receive the kits they will contact the schools and make sure the kits are delivered before Christmas".

More than 200 hygiene kits were put together for students.

