The Department of Transportation says pavement buckling on I-94 shut down traffic near the Eau Claire-Trempealeau county line Saturday afternoon.

It happened around at around 4 p.m. The DOT says both eastbound lanes are closed on I-94 at mile marker 87.5.

The DOT says repairs are estimated to take about 2 hours.

Alternate Route: Eastbound traffic can exit on CTH HH, and go south on US 53, then go east on US 10 back to I-94.